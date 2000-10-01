NDTnet - Oct 2000,
Vol.5 No.10
Sonotron NDT Launches ISONIC 2001
Sonotron NDT launched the new equipment ISONIC 2001 - a new, simple, reliable, affordable, state-of-the-art powerful, computerized, multipurpose, mechanics free ultrasonic inspection and imaging battery-operated workstation, styled like a portable flaw detector.
For the first time ISONIC 2001 will be widely presented in Roma during 15th World Conference on Non Destructive Testing at two booths:
- I&T Institute di Nardoni - the Representative of Sonotron NDT for Italy (booth # 7)
- Socomate International - the Representative of Sonotron NDT in France (booth # 54)
© NDT.net