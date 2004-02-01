QUEST Integrated, Inc. and Tru Tec Services Merger Effective January 1, 2004 QUEST TruTec, LP will be the new company formed from the merger of QUEST Integrated, Inc. headquartered in Seattle, Washington with the Process Diagnostic, Infrared Surveys, and Magna-Tec divisions of Tru-Tec Services, Inc. The QUEST Field Service Group, providing state-of-the-art Laser-based profilometry and Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging services for furnace tubes, will be integrated with Tru-Tec's diagnostic and advanced NDT inspection services. QUEST TruTec, LP will be offering their worldwide customer base in the refining, petrochemical, and utility industries a comprehensive package of condition assessment and process diagnostic services furnishing plant personnel the support needed to make critical operating decisions. QUEST TruTec will have offices located worldwide with the corporate headquarters based in La Porte, Texas. If you would like to learn more on the exciting new services QUEST TruTec offers please contact a representative in your local area from the attached listing. Chuck Winfield

President

QUEST TruTec, LP

www.qi2.com/field/fsddef.htm © NDT.net