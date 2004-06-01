Zetec Inc. Acquires Power Generation Business from R/D Tech Inc. Acquisition Enhances Product Offerings, Expands Cusomer Base

And Provides Fully Integrated Capabilities To Clients ISSAQUAH, WASH (June 8, 2004) -- Zetec Inc., a leading full-solution provider of nondestructive evaluation (NDE) solutions in the power generation industry, today announced it has acquired the Power Generation Business of R/D Tech Inc. of Quebec, Canada. Zetec acquired Power Generation Business assets located in the R/D Tech facilities primarily in Quebec, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Deep River, Ontario, Canada. Assets include the rights to current and planned products developed by the Power Generation Business. The transaction also involves the transfer of approximately 100 Power Generation Business employees globally. Zetec will support, develop and promote under the Zetec brand the former R/D Tech Power Generation product line that includes equipment employing eddy current, remote field, magnetic flux leakage and ultrasound technologies. Whenever feasible, these products will be integrated with Zetec products and services. Chuck Havill, Zetec’s president, stated that the acquisition marks a strong step forward for Zetec. "We are building a leader in NDE products and services, entering new markets, strengthening our ability to launch new products and services, and enhancing our pool of talent. We are creating opportunities for significant growth." "Zetec and the Power Generation Business have truly complementary products, strengths and talents, enabling us to realize our strategic goals more quickly and efficiently," said Havill. "Offering customers around the world a fully integrated eddy current and ultrasound NDE solution provides an immediate and measurable advantage to them and to Zetec." Eddy current and ultrasound represent two different and complementary approaches to NDE, each with its strengths. NDE is used to detect defects caused by cracking, wear and corrosion in welds, castings and extrusions in many industries such as nuclear and fossil fueled power plants, petrochemical plants, aerospace and component manufacturing. "R/D Tech has developed innovative solutions based on the integration of various technologies," said Bob Vollmer, Zetec’s vice president for the power generation business unit. "We’re very excited to have the R/D Tech Power Generation team join Zetec and provide us with an extended global sales distribution network as well as a richer suite of products and services that will create enhanced efficiencies for customers." Vollmer added that the response of key customers has been very positive. "The addition of ultrasound technology to the Zetec portfolio provides access to a host of entirely new applications and markets for the company. This also adds many eddy current applications to the already strong offerings of Zetec in this market. The combination of our complementary skills, markets, and applications creates a very powerful synergy and provides more effective and more complete solutions for our customers," commented Guy Lafontaine, vice president of R/D Tech's former Power Generation Business, who will be joining Zetec. About Zetec Established in 1968, Zetec Inc. is a leading full-solution provider of nondestructive evaluation (NDE) solutions, including eddy current and ultrasonic equipment, supplies, software products and related customer and inspection services. Zetec is located near Seattle in Issaquah, Washington, and exports its products and services worldwide. Zetec supports every aspect of eddy current and ultrasonic testing used in mission critical applications in industries such as nuclear and fossil energy, aerospace and component manufacturing and petrochemical plants. As a result of this acquisition, Zetec employs approximately 340 people. Zetec is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP). For more information, visit www.zetec.com. About Roper Industries Roper Industries is a diversified industrial growth company providing engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. Additional information about Roper Industries, including registration for press releases via email, is available at www.roperind.com. About R/D Tech’s Powergen Division R/D Tech Powergen Division has established itself as the leading supplier of automated ultrasound imaging systems for the inspection of components in nuclear and fossil power plants. It has led the adoption of ultrasound phased array techniques to greatly enhance and speed up the inspection of critical components in power generation plants. In addition, it has pioneered the use of eddy current array technology. © NDT.net