WALTHAM, Mass., (November 6, 2019)—The Olympus next-generation TERRA™ II and BTX™ III mobile X-ray diffraction (XRD) analyzers offer faster quantitative mineralogy results in the field and lab. Powerful, intuitive software is paired with new X-ray detectors on both systems for increased speed, providing you with the results you need to make decisions quickly and with confidence.

Both XRD instruments feature new SwiftMin® software, which provides automated mineral/phase ID and quantification in real time directly on the analyzer. The intuitive software interface comes with time-saving features, including:

One dashboard for data: see all results, calibration and analysis information in a single view to speed up your workflow.

see all results, calibration and analysis information in a single view to speed up your workflow. Wireless capabilities: get real-time results and operate the instrument using any wireless-capable device, such as a laptop, tablet or phone.

get real-time results and operate the instrument using any wireless-capable device, such as a laptop, tablet or phone. Automatic data transfer: automatically send data to your network when the operator hits stop or after a preset amount of time.

automatically send data to your network when the operator hits stop or after a preset amount of time. Easy data export: easily export quantitative mineralogy/phase ID results for visualization or further data analysis, and access raw data files using a network folder to analyze diffractograms (for users who prefer manual analysis in a third party software).

In conventional XRD instruments, a large quantity of sample must be finely ground and pressed into a pellet. Ideally crystallites must be randomly oriented, yet samples prepared for conventional XRD typically suffer from preferred orientation effects. In contrast, the TERRA II and BTX III analyzers feature a unique small sample holder to provide a portable, lightweight and virtually maintenance-free alternative to conventional XRD. The patented vibrating sample holder convects all particles within the sample chamber, removing almost all orientation effects. As a result, the instruments require a mere 15 mg sample, which operators can easily obtain using the supplied sample kit.

Olympus’ TERRA II XRD instrument is the successor to the first commercial battery-operated, portable XRD in the world. Featuring a battery life up to six hours and a rugged, weatherproof case, the TERRA II system is built for fast in-field analysis. The BTX III offers the same analytical performance in a compact design intended for benchtop laboratory analysis.

For more information about the TERRA II and BTX III, visit Olympus-IMS.com.

