NDT.net Issue - 2019-12 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2019-12
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Webinar: Reliable and Confident Assessment of Corrosion and PittingsEinem Freund empfehlen

Eddyfi Technologies12, Swansea, United Kingdom

Attend this webinar and learn how you can increase the total efficiency of integrity assessment campaigns by enhancing the productivity of the inspection team, optimizing the workflow to include on-the-spot reporting, and providing the asset owner with verifiable, recorded data.

11. Dezember 2019 (Mi.) 9:00 US/Eastern

Agenda:

  • Inspecting ferrous pipes for the unseen
  • Overview of typical corrosion and pitting applications
  • MFL working principles
  • The Pipescan HD solution, including instrument and software
  • Demo
  • Q&A

    Do not miss your chance to pre-register now for the upcoming webinar, hosted by the Product Management Team. Once the event is scheduled, you will automatically be notified.

