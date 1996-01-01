NEWS

Attend this webinar and learn how you can increase the total efficiency of integrity assessment campaigns by enhancing the productivity of the inspection team, optimizing the workflow to include on-the-spot reporting, and providing the asset owner with verifiable, recorded data.

11. Dezember 2019 (Mi.) 9:00 US/Eastern

Agenda:

Inspecting ferrous pipes for the unseen

Overview of typical corrosion and pitting applications

MFL working principles

The Pipescan HD solution, including instrument and software

Demo