Webinar: Reliable and Confident Assessment of Corrosion and PittingsEinem Freund empfehlenEddyfi Technologies12, Swansea, United Kingdom
Attend this webinar and learn how you can increase the total efficiency of integrity assessment campaigns by enhancing the productivity of the inspection team, optimizing the workflow to include on-the-spot reporting, and providing the asset owner with verifiable, recorded data.
11. Dezember 2019 (Mi.) 9:00 US/Eastern
Agenda:
Do not miss your chance to pre-register now for the upcoming webinar, hosted by the Product Management Team. Once the event is scheduled, you will automatically be notified.
