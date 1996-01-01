where expertise comes together
|NDT.net Issue - 2019-12 - NEWS
|NDT.net Issue: 2019-12
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
|NEWS
TraiNDE UT tutorialTraiNDE by EXTENDE, Massy, France
EXTENDE started commercializing TraiNDE UT, the first simulator for the training of UT operators. This tool offers all the steps the operator has to follow in order to perform a correct detection and sizing of indications: calibration, sensitivity and inspection. The tutorial illustrates this workflow for a steel plate exercise.
