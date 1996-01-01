where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More
Beta-Version of this Page View
NDT.net Issue - 2019-12 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2019-12
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

TraiNDE UT tutorial

TraiNDE by EXTENDE, Massy, France

EXTENDE started commercializing TraiNDE UT, the first simulator for the training of UT operators. This tool offers all the steps the operator has to follow in order to perform a correct detection and sizing of indications: calibration, sensitivity and inspection. The tutorial illustrates this workflow for a steel plate exercise.

 
Visit: TraiNDE by EXTENDE

Feedback: ()

Share:

More Videos in NDT.net

Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window