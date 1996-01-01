NEWS TraiNDE UT tutorial TraiNDE by EXTENDE, Massy, France EXTENDE started commercializing TraiNDE UT, the first simulator for the training of UT operators. This tool offers all the steps the operator has to follow in order to perform a correct detection and sizing of indications: calibration, sensitivity and inspection. The tutorial illustrates this workflow for a steel plate exercise. Visit: TraiNDE by EXTENDE



Feedback: ()



Share: More Videos in NDT.net