NDT.net Issue - 2020-01 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-01
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

TecScan’s portable inspection solution for aerospace: The ARMANDA System

TecScan Systems26, Boucherville, Quebec, Canada

TecScan has just realised a new version of portable X-Y scanner designed for Automated Ultrasonic Testing (UT) and Eddy Current (EC) for aerospace applications; The ARMANDA System. With new updated mechanical and software features this solution is truly a complete and powerful portable NDT solution. Consisting of a 2 Axis scanner with a flexible X-axis rail this system is ideal for the inspection of aerospace metallic and composite structures with complex and curved surfaces. The new controllable pneumatic probe support ensures a constant probe contact with the part being tested. A powerful suction system enables the ARMANDA to inspect in a vertical and even an inverted configuration.

Driven with the latest version of TecView™ UT, EC, this portable scanner has all the features and tools to perform the most advanced ultrasonic inspections. The ARMANDA system can perform conventional UT, EC and Phased Array inspection and has multiple different scan types to accommodate different geometries. From a simple rectangular raster scan to curvilinear scan areas for obstacle avoidance.

About TecScan Systems
TecScan Systems Inc., a leader in innovative non-destructive testing technologies, specializes in the development of Immersion Scanners and Automated NDT inspection solutions. TecScan manufactures Manual and Automated Non-destructive Ultrasonic and Eddy Current scanners. We offer advanced Non-destructive testing solutions for a wide range of industrial applications: civil and military aerospace, petrochemical, pipelines and automotive.

e-mail: info@tecscan.ca
website: www.tecscan.ca
The ARMANDA System

 
