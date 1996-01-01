where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More
NDT.net Issue - 2020-01 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-01
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

GB Inspection Systems Ltd does TOFD but BETTER

GB Inspection Systems5, Burntwood, United Kingdom

GB Inspection Systems Ltd are proud to announce for the third successive year the introduction of a unique and patent pending integral TOFD probe.

This probe has been developed with the purpose to act as an alternative to the older, traditional TOFD wedge and transducer offerings. This cost effective integral-TOFD probe solution provides unique benefits such as consistent sensitivity, therefore less chance of inconsistencies between the transducer and wedge pairing. The wedge and probe cannot be unscrewed during scanning making them more robust as there isn’t any mechanical fixing of the wedge and transducer required, this eliminates the risk of breakage.

Additional benefits of integral-TOFD are: Plug and Play – Easier to deploy in comparison with traditional transducer and wedge arrangements, better signal to noise characteristics in comparison with conventional transducer and wedge arrangements and it is available in a variety of angles, frequencies and crystal sizes.

GB Inspection Systems Ltd, 22a Cobbett Road, Burntwood Business Park, Cannock, WS73GL, UK | www.gbinspection.com | enquiries@gbinspection.com

 
Visit: GB Inspection Systems

Feedback: ()

Share:
More from "GB Inspection Systems" (4)
2017-08NEW LIMBO® TOFD ultrasonic transducer
2017-06Rail Weld Test Jig
2016-09GB Inspection Systems has been added to the Acuren Approved Vendor List
2015-11GB Inspection Systems- Investing in Excellence
... All 4 Details >
Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window