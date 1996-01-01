NEWS

GB Inspection Systems Ltd are proud to announce for the third successive year the introduction of a unique and patent pending integral TOFD probe.

This probe has been developed with the purpose to act as an alternative to the older, traditional TOFD wedge and transducer offerings. This cost effective integral-TOFD probe solution provides unique benefits such as consistent sensitivity, therefore less chance of inconsistencies between the transducer and wedge pairing. The wedge and probe cannot be unscrewed during scanning making them more robust as there isn’t any mechanical fixing of the wedge and transducer required, this eliminates the risk of breakage.

Additional benefits of integral-TOFD are: Plug and Play – Easier to deploy in comparison with traditional transducer and wedge arrangements, better signal to noise characteristics in comparison with conventional transducer and wedge arrangements and it is available in a variety of angles, frequencies and crystal sizes.

GB Inspection Systems Ltd, 22a Cobbett Road, Burntwood Business Park, Cannock, WS73GL, UK | www.gbinspection.com | enquiries@gbinspection.com