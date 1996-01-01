NEWS

Magnetic Analysis Corp., Sensor Networks, Inc. and Zetec, three NDT leaders, have joined forces to offer the ZMS program, a single alternative for bar and tube producers needing to service and upgrade their phased array systems such as ROWA and BIS for detecting flaw/ wall thickness/ geometry and lamination. With an emphasis on providing customers with fast, reliable, price-competitive UT array transducers and electronics, along with repair, maintenance, and spare parts, these three companies, working together with one point of contact, can bring existing test systems up to the latest standards. Improved inspection through-put speeds and enhanced defect probability of detection can be achieved.

MAC (Magnetic Analysis Corporation) of Elmsford, NY, will be the sole point of contact for customers serving as the prime contractor, system integrator and service provider. MAC is a global company and has been designing and manufacturing NDT instruments and systems for metal producers for over 90 years. With experienced Field Engineers and Representatives based throughout the U.S. and worldwide, they have an in depth understanding of bar and tube producer requirements for integrating inspection instruments and production mechanics to meet today’s demanding specifications. Working with Zetec instrumentation, MAC will supply user friendly operator interface controls. Test results are displayed as B and C Scans.

Zetec Inc. of Snoqualmie, WA, a global leader in nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions for power generation, manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace and more, will provide the phased array electronics and underlying software. Zetec’s QuartZ Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) instrument is the answer to the requirements of complex and high-speed inspections in the harshest of industrial environments. The combination of UltraVision software with QuartZ scalability and robustness offer the perfect solution for creating custom inspection solutions in a seamlessly integrated package.

SNI (Sensor Networks, Inc.) of State College, PA will provide their state of the art transducers, including custom designs for specific applications. Variables such as frequency, number of elements, mechanical packaging, cable and connector styles can be replicated. SNI will work with MAC to develop an enhanced program for rebuilt or spare transducers. SNI specializes in the design and manufacture of both conventional and phased-array ultrasonic transducers. Their team of engineers and production personnel have decades of experience with transducers used in the demanding environment of the factory-floor, QC, inspection and testing. With the ZMS program, bar and tube producers can look to one source for all their needs for upgrade, maintenance, spare parts and repairs for their full body UT inspection systems.

