where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More
NDT.net Issue - 2020-01 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-01
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Precise MN·m Torque Measurement in Wind Turbine Test Benches

InfraTec GmbH36, Dresden, Germany

High-End-Thermography with VarioCAM® HD research 700

The generation of electricity power produced by wind turbines is expanding worldwide. This development is associated directly with an increasing demand to test the product reliability, functionality and life durability of wind turbine subsystems like the drive train.

To achieve feasible system test results, it is necessary to measure MN∙m (Meganewton meter) torque, one of the most important state variables of nacelle operation, traceably and with high precision according to national metrology institutes (NMI) standards. At the moment the torque measurement accuracy in the existing nacelle test benches lies in the range of 5 % referred to measured value and does not fulfil the requirements of NMIs and should be enhanced. To reduce the torque measurement uncertainty, it is important to identify and to quantify the specific influences on MN∙m torque measurement. Scientists at the Center for Wind Power Drives (CWD) of RWTH Aachen University are focusing on this task.

Download Case Study

InfraTec Solution
RWTH Aachen University
Chair for Wind Power Drives (CWD)
Kock, S.; Jacobs, G.; Bosse, D.
www.cwd.rwth-aachen.de

 
Visit: InfraTec GmbH

Feedback: ()

Share:
More from "InfraTec GmbH" (5 of 35)
2019-08Binning-Technologie für Thermografiekamera ImageIR® 9400 mit gekühltem Detektor
2019-05Lock-in Thermography for analyzing solar cells and failure analysis in other electronic components
2018-12Topping-out Ceremony at InfraTec
2018-11Automatic for a Perfect Image
2018-09Powerful Package for Lock-in Thermography
... All 35 Details >
Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window