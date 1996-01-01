NEWS

The generation of electricity power produced by wind turbines is expanding worldwide. This development is associated directly with an increasing demand to test the product reliability, functionality and life durability of wind turbine subsystems like the drive train.

To achieve feasible system test results, it is necessary to measure MN∙m (Meganewton meter) torque, one of the most important state variables of nacelle operation, traceably and with high precision according to national metrology institutes (NMI) standards. At the moment the torque measurement accuracy in the existing nacelle test benches lies in the range of 5 % referred to measured value and does not fulfil the requirements of NMIs and should be enhanced. To reduce the torque measurement uncertainty, it is important to identify and to quantify the specific influences on MN∙m torque measurement. Scientists at the Center for Wind Power Drives (CWD) of RWTH Aachen University are focusing on this task.

Download Case Study

InfraTec Solution

RWTH Aachen University

Chair for Wind Power Drives (CWD)

Kock, S.; Jacobs, G.; Bosse, D.

www.cwd.rwth-aachen.de