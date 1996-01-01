NEWS

A fully integrated ultrasonic/eddy current system featuring Magnetic Analysis Corp.’s new design 40mm Rotomac® Eddy Current Rotary and 50mm Echomac® Ultrasonic Rotary has been supplied to a US customer. The system will inspect hot rolled steel bars, ranging from 5/8” - 1-1/8” diameter, used for sucker rods, a key component in OCTG drilling. The Echomac® UT will be testing for surface, sub-surface and core defects using Echomac® FD-4 electronics.



Magnetic Analysis Corp.’s 40mm Rotomac® eddy current Rotary to test seam type defects in wire and rod.

The eddy current rotary, operating at 6000 RPM, will be used to detect surface anomalies as a complimentary test to the UT. This machine, with its new single adjustment headplate accessible from outside the rotary, 2 test channels, accurate distance compensation to ensure uniform defect signal, even with off center or out of round material, is an important addition to MAC’s line of eddy current rotaries. The system also includes improved feed and handling with 5 dual pinches, a 36’ inlet and 36’ outlet with direct-drive V rolls and separate slide tables for the 50mm Echomac and 40mm Rotomac.

Applications for the 40mm Rotomac® include detecting seam type surface defects in cold drawn wire and cut length bar stock, operating in-line with straighteners or off-line in a separate test station, and parts forming such as spring making where it can identify a flaw prior to forming, and reject the correct piece after cutting and forming operations.

Magnetic Analysis Corp.

103 Fairview Park Drive

Elmsford, New York 10523

info@mac-ndt.com

www.mac-ndt.com