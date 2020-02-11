NEWS

Registration is now open.

Submit your application here by February 11, 2020.

The courses will provide multi-disciplinary and intersectoral basic concepts in three core fields, ranging from the design to the dismantling of the structures (bridges and wind turbines):

1. Monitoring and auscultation.

2. Structural and action models.

3. Reliability, risk and decision analyses.

A participant who successfully has taken part in the Infrastar training school will be able to understand:

1. How to smarten the structures and its benefits.

2. How to model structural and material behaviours under loading.

3. How to develop, perform and assess structural risks and the value of structural information.

Who should attend?

The Infrastar training school aims to provide lectures and hands-on trainings to Master and PhD students, early-stage researchers, young professionals on all aspects of asset management of civil infrastructures with respect to fatigue of materials. The participants will get additional knowledge about their own field but also about what is performed beforehand and afterwards.

Do not miss the opportunity to meet and discuss with experts: Dr Odile Abraham (Ifsttar), Prof. Jochen Köhler (NTNU), Dr Ernst Niederleithinger (BAM), Dr Franziska Schmidt (Ifsttar), Prof. John Dalsgaard Sørensen (AAU), Assoc. Prof. Sebastian Thöns (DTU).

Stay tuned and visit the website here.

Download the flyer.

Feel free to widely forward this email to the persons who might be interested. Apologies in case of cross-posting.

For additional information, please contact infrastar@ifsttar.fr

The organising committee

Dr Odile Abraham, Dr Hakim Ferria, Prof. Ahmed Loukili



Infrastar Training School is endorsed by IABSE, COFREND and AFGC.