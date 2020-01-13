where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-02
NDT.net Issue: 2020-02
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
NEWS

Next-Generation Fan Blade Inspection System

TecScan Systems27, Boucherville, Quebec, Canada

TecScan’s Fan Blade Inspection System (SCAN3D series) is designed for High-Precision ultrasonic testing of turbofan composites blades. The next generation of this ultrasonic testing solution now offers faster Phased Array testing capabilities and improved ultrasonic C-scan scanning results. The system is fully integrated and consists of a 10-axis immersion tank with two independently controlled X and Y carriages, two Z axes, and two automated and submersible Gimbal/Gimbal manipulators.

The Fan Blade Inspection System is powered with TecView software technology which is designed to perform conventional UT or Phased Array inspections. The software also comes with reporting capabilities and time-saving tools. For blade inspection, the user can perform complex 3D scans in pulse-echo and through transmission using contour-following motions. The C-scan inspection results are displayed in real-time on imported CAD model and processed using our proprietary tools for gain and C-scan mapping.

For more information about the Fan Blade Inspection System, visit tecscan.ca.


Video-Fan Blade Inspection System

About TecScan Systems
TecScan Systems Inc. (Boucherville, Canada), a leader in innovative non-destructive testing technologies, specializes in the development of Immersion Scanners and Automated NDT inspection solutions. TecScan manufactures Manual and Automated Non-destructive Ultrasonic and Eddy Current scanners. We offer advanced Non-destructive testing solutions for a wide range of industrial applications: civil and military aerospace, petrochemical, pipelines and automotive.

e-mail: info@tecscan.ca
website: www.tecscan.ca

 
