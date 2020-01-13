where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

2020-02
NDT.net Issue: 2020-02
e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
NEWS

EC and UT offline Inspection Station

Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)13, La Charmee, France

Currently, CMS installs an offline control station in Switzerland for its client Zwahlen & Mayr. This installation allows to control tubes with a range of diameters from 15 to 63,5mm and thicknesses from 0,5 to 3mm.

The conveyor/handling part of the tube consists of an input conveyor with a loading table and an output conveyor with a good/bad tube sorting system of 20m.

At the center of the installation, the Eddy Current – Ultrasonic combined Control Bench is composed of:

  • A control system with encircling coil for the detection of short defects with Zet@Premium rack 1 channel generator
  • An ultrasonic rotating head RotoUTscan UTR 65 – 8 channels for the detection of defects
  • A demagnetizing unit AC

A supervisor, Probus software, is installed in an independent computer and collect the information supplied by UT equipments in order to display the signals and create inspection report.

Thereby, on this installation, the complementarity of the EC and UT methods ensures a 100% inspection of speeds up to 60m/min.


EC & UT Control bench

CMS will exhibit at Tube Düsseldorf from March 30th to April 3rd 2020 at stand 6G20.

Contrôle Mesure Systèmes : www.cmseddyscan.com
Phone : +33 3 85 94 14 14
Email : contactcms@cmseddyscan.com

 
Visit: Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)

