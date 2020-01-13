NEWS

Magnetic Analysis Corp. will be featuring NDT instruments and systems for testing tube, pipe, bar and wire at Stand # 6/H20 at Tube 2020 Düsseldorf. Highlights of the booth will be MAC’s latest developments in Eddy Current, Magnetic Flux Leakage (AC and DC), and Ultrasonic technology, including MAC’s new Phased Array systems.

The Echomac® 25mm UT Rotary, which is designed for high performance applications such as tubular product for nuclear and aerospace installations, will be featured at the booth. This equipment provides 100% coverage at high throughput rates on thin wall product ranging from 5 to 25mm diameter. The 630mm overall length of the Rotary allows for ease of installation when upgrading existing inspection lines. Wall thickness as thin as 0.3mm and tubes as short as 1 meter can be successfully tested. Features include a transformer design which ensures improved signal to noise ratio, enhanced bandwidth, zero channel cross-talk, 8,000 RPM running speed, precision test blocks and transducer holders, convenient adjustment of the transducer angle, and optimum operating safety. The 25mm Rotary joins MAC’s line of UT Rotaries which range up to 500mm capacity. MAC’s Echomac FD-6/6A instrumentation, is available for use with the 25mm Rotary providing outstanding inspection of ID/OD, longitudinal and transverse flaws, wall thickness and dimensional evaluation including conditions of eccentricity and ovality. The Echomac® Model 6A holds GE Qualification for P3TF31 and P29TF82 Class A and B, typically required to meet high level quality standards for aerospace and other critical applications.

Also featured in the booth will be the Echomac® SM, a compact convenient UT Instrument that covers all kinds of applications in a small package. With up to 8 test channels, the Echomac® SM can inspect tube for wall thickness, flaws, eccentricity, and dimensions.

In addition, the 20mm Rotomac® will be featured for high speed inspection of small diameter tube and wire for surface flaws such as seams and laps. Designed to operate at speeds up to 18,000 rpm, the rotary uses highly sensitive non-contact testing for superior results on product from 2 to 20mm diameter. Other features are an easy to set up Distance Compensation, a critical factor in testing ovate wire, convenient dial in diameter guide for dimensional changes, and simple probe replacement with quick twist-on bushing holders.

MAC’s experienced Engineers will be present at the booth to discuss the full range of MAC test systems, including the innovative new Echomac® Phased Array system for inspecting weld zone profile and defects in ERW tube, ultrasonic/flux leakage multi-test systems ranging up to 500mm for OCTG pipe, as well as other nondestructive test solutions for tube producers. MAC’s 90+ years developing and supplying nondestructive test equipment and systems to tube, bar, and wire manufacturers ensures a thorough understanding of customer inspection needs.