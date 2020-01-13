NEWS

According to the regulations the piping installed through the outer foundation or basement wall of a building should be encased into protective sleeve preventing the corrosion and freezing of the tube. Usually the bitumen sleeves are used.

The quick screening of such thin-wall gas-entry pipes for the corrosion damages and cracking is based on the use of short range guided waves (SRUT GW). It has been implemented through pulsing / receiving and evaluation of SRUT GW signals propagating along the coated tube and allows preventing of dangerous gas leaks. The video illustrating the process, which was captured on the performance demonstration block (PDB) provided by a gas distribution company is shown below.

Relatively low ultrasound velocity in the high density polyethylene (HDPE) is a very well-known challenge to deal with whilst trying to inspect the butt joints in the HDPE pipes ultrasonically. One of possible solutions is based on the use of tandem scheme for ultrasound pulsing receiving, which is implemented out of compact linear array PA probes when the emitting and receiving aperture have been composed out of the same elements, the video captured on the PDB provided by a gas distribution company illustrates the detection, imaging, and recording of various artificial reflectors and the natural defect is shown below.

Use of tandem pulsing receiving scheme provides the needful flexibility covering the thickness range and deviation of ultrasonic properties for various HDPE tubes.

Both solutions are provided by the portable PA Instruments ISONIC Series (ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009) through the simple routines.

