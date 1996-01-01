NEWS

ScanMaster Systems and Sofranel (France) are pleased to announce that Sofranel was announced as the official distributor for ScanMaster Systems in France, Belgium, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

Sofranel, a provider of nondestructive measurements and inspections since 1958, is active in sales and support of instruments and systems across the designated market for various NDT fields, mainly UT, EC, RT, MP and PT.

Sofranel aims to expand and improve NDT techniques and works in partnership with leading equipment suppliers, customers and experts in providing knowledge and solutions for a wide range of industries and applications.

Sofranel is a well-established supplier of nondestructive measurements and inspections in the French market and abroad. The partnership with ScanMaster will enable Sofranel to provide its customer base with ScanMaster’s reliable, high quality products and services. Sofranel will provide technical support and after sale service in cooperation with ScanMaster for already installed systems as well as for new ones.

Please contact: Micha Kemelman (micha.k@scanmaster-irt.com), ScanMaster V.P Sales or Olivier Cassier Sofranel MD for any inquiries or questions.