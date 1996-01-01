NEWS

Huerth/Germany, 13 February 2020 – The former GE Inspection Technologies (GEIT) has been rebranded as Waygate Technologies, a Baker Hughes business. As the world leader in non-destructive testing (NDT), Waygate Technologies offers the broadest portfolio of industrial inspection solutions – including x-ray and computed tomography (CT), remote visual inspection, ultrasound and eddy current technologies.

Founded in 2004, GEIT joined Baker Hughes in 2017 when GE merged its Oil & Gas business with Baker Hughes Inc. GEIT’S rebrand to Waygate Technologies now follows GE’s divestment of its majority ownership in Baker Hughes in 2019. Waygate Technologies will remain a Baker Hughes business as part of the corporation’s Digital Solutions segment. GE also still holds shares in the business and remains a valued partner with long-term agreements allowing Waygate Technologies to use GE technologies in its products in the future.

In its long history, Waygate Technologies brings in together more than 125 years of experience and the rich expertise and heritage of its strong legacy names such as Krautkrämer, phoenix|x-ray, Seifert, Everest and Agfa NDT technologies, as well as a global DNA combined with the unrivalled precision of German engineering.

The new brand name signifies two things. The term “Way” refers to a new direction for manufacturing and quality control. The term “Gate” describes the role Waygate Technologies plays in meeting the quality standards as an inspection checkpoint.

The new logo shows advanced 3D inspection in an abstract way. It implies both the scanning of a 3D cube as well as the three key technologies used for NDT inspection – x-ray and computed tomography, remote visualization and ultrasound.

“As part of the next phase of our business, the launch of Waygate Technologies is an important step for us. We wanted to create a new identity that reflects what we stand for today, and in the future: ensuring safety, quality and productivity for major industries around the world,” said Nicola Jannis, Senior Vice President of Waygate Technologies. “We have been known as an industrial inspection solutions company and the world leader in NDT. We are however also driving innovations to deliver data and insights that will not only improve the quality and durability of products across industries, but also significantly enhance our customers’ productivity and competitiveness.”

The first year of Waygate Technologies will see the new brand expand its services and introduce game changing innovations as well as new market-ready products around its core technologies, such as a new inline CT inspection solution or novelties in field radiography, remote visual inspection and ultrasound.

Over the next several months, Waygate Technologies will complete a full rebranding across its products, services and materials.

