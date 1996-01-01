where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-03 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-03
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

BAM leads new 3.9 Mio EUR project on structural health monitoring of safety relevant structures

BAM Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing1325, Berlin, Germany

- Participants at the GW4SHM kick off meeting at BAM in Berlin
- GW4SHM Kick off at BAM in Berlin

Berlin, 14.02.2020. For the next four years the Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und -prüfung (BAM) will coordinate a new EU project aimed at safer and more reliable operation of chemical plants, pipelines, transport systems and aeronautical structures. The Guided Waves for Structural Health Monitoring (GW4SHM) project brings together 20 partners from academia and industry across Europe to train a new generation of researchers in all aspects of structural health monitoring (SHM). Funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme with 3.9 million euros the goal of this project is to transform research into practical application.

“The outcome of the project will pave the way for integrating structural health monitoring into real-world engineering structures,” declares Dr. Jens Prager, the project coordinator from the Acoustic and Electromagnetic Methods division at BAM. SHM will be a key enabler to exploit emerging technologies such as remaining useful lifetime prognosis, condition-based maintenance and digital twins. Particularly, SHM using ultrasonic guided waves is a promising approach for monitoring chemical plants, pipelines, transport systems and aeronautical structures.

The GW4SHM project will combine the efficient simulation and signal processing tools for SHM for the first time with the aim to assess the reliability of the monitoring systems. Focusing on aeronautics, petrochemistry and the automotive sector as initial pilot cases, the project team will develop a concept to assess the integrity of structures and create ready-to-use tools for industry.

The project will fund 15 PhD students within the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Innovative Training Networks who will be able to acquire multidisciplinary scientific expertise, complementary skills, and experience working in academia and industry.

For information about the project, the participating organisations and job openings, please visit www.gw4shm.eu.

About BAM
BAM promotes safety in technology and chemistry. As a BMWi departmental research institute, BAM performs research, testing and offers advisory support to protect people, the environment and material goods. Its activity in the fields of materials science, materials engineering and chemistry is focused on the technical safety of products and processes.

BAM’s research is directed towards substances, materials, building elements, components and facilities as well as natural and technical systems important for the national economy and relevant to society. It also tests and assesses their safe handling and operation. BAM develops and validates analysis procedures and assessment methods, models and necessary standards and provides science-based services for the German industry in a European and international framework.

Safety creates markets
BAM sets and represents high standards for safety in technology and chemistry for Germany and its global markets to further develop the successful German quality culture "Made in Germany“.

Further Information
- Guided Waves for Structural Health Monitoring (GW4SHM)
- GW4SHM job openings on EURAXESS

Source: BAM 17/02/2020

 
