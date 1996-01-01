- since 1996 -
BAM leads new 3.9 Mio EUR project on structural health monitoring of safety relevant structuresBAM Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing1325, Berlin, Germany
- GW4SHM Kick off at BAM in Berlin
Berlin, 14.02.2020. For the next four years the Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und -prüfung (BAM) will coordinate a new EU project aimed at safer and more reliable operation of chemical plants, pipelines, transport systems and aeronautical structures. The Guided Waves for Structural Health Monitoring (GW4SHM) project brings together 20 partners from academia and industry across Europe to train a new generation of researchers in all aspects of structural health monitoring (SHM). Funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme with 3.9 million euros the goal of this project is to transform research into practical application.
“The outcome of the project will pave the way for integrating structural health monitoring into real-world engineering structures,” declares Dr. Jens Prager, the project coordinator from the Acoustic and Electromagnetic Methods division at BAM. SHM will be a key enabler to exploit emerging technologies such as remaining useful lifetime prognosis, condition-based maintenance and digital twins. Particularly, SHM using ultrasonic guided waves is a promising approach for monitoring chemical plants, pipelines, transport systems and aeronautical structures.
The GW4SHM project will combine the efficient simulation and signal processing tools for SHM for the first time with the aim to assess the reliability of the monitoring systems. Focusing on aeronautics, petrochemistry and the automotive sector as initial pilot cases, the project team will develop a concept to assess the integrity of structures and create ready-to-use tools for industry.
The project will fund 15 PhD students within the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Innovative Training Networks who will be able to acquire multidisciplinary scientific expertise, complementary skills, and experience working in academia and industry.
For information about the project, the participating organisations and job openings, please visit www.gw4shm.eu.
BAM’s research is directed towards substances, materials, building elements, components and facilities as well as natural and technical systems important for the national economy and relevant to society. It also tests and assesses their safe handling and operation. BAM develops and validates analysis procedures and assessment methods, models and necessary standards and provides science-based services for the German industry in a European and international framework.
Source: BAM 17/02/2020
