NEWS

Following last year’s tremendous success, the Student Challenge will also be held again at this year’s 12th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace due to take place in Williamsburg/VA USA during October 6 to 8, 2020, a location next to NASA Langley.

This year’s topic will be ‘NDT in an additively manufactured aerodynamic profile’, where each team will again receive an additively manufactured part with imperfections to be determined and being identical in each part.

To keep the high standard set last year, potential teams consisting of 2 to 4 members each will have to submit a short proposal by April 15, 2020, not exceeding two pages, which describe the methods potentially to be used and the general approach to be taken.

A committee will then decide by April 22, 2020 about the participating teams, which will be again 8 in maximum. The inspection and monitoring concept are due to be presented at the symposium in a special session. Live demonstrations will be encouraged. An international jury represented by experts from academia, industry and the younger researcher generation will again assess each team in terms of the approach taken, the detecability achieved and the presentation made.

The winning team will get their participation fees and accommodation cost for the symposium waived. Those not winning will still take advantage of the huge student fee reduction (around 1/3 of the regular fee).

Further details will be published shortly and continuously updated on the symposium website www.ndt2020.utcdayton.com/index.html including the competition rules.