NDT.net Issue - 2020-04 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-04
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

COVID-19: NDT.net launches Virtual Showroom

NDT.net115, Bad Breisig, Germany

NDT.net launches Virtual Showroom

The corona crisis causes cancelation of conferences and exhibitions. Travelling in general is almost impossible. Vendors and users have reduced meetings in-person and are utilising virtual platforms, where possible. NDT.net will also do its best to support the NDT Community in keeping the global conversation alive during these difficult times.

We are pleased to announce that NDT.net launched a "Virtual NDT Showroom". This is a free of charge service for companies in the NDT market.

In contrast to other forum boards where the commercial use is permitted, this board is dedicated for posting company information and product news. This can be in form of posting simple text messages, presentations, videos or on-demand webinars. This virtual room notifies more than 10,000 subscribed forum users (MyNDT members) and reaches all guest users that are visiting the website.

"Perhaps we will see a renaissance of online conferences or on-demand webinars that we practiced already many years ago in our forum", says Rolf Diederichs, Founder and Owner of NDT.net. "Our users have already initiated uncountable conversations since 1996 via the forum. During this crisis vendors should also benefit from a tool like this ."

You may access the “Virtual NDT Showroom” in the Forum now at

www.ndt.net/forum

NDT.net serves as a virtual communication platform for the NDT community since 1996. With its three main pillars "Open Access Archive - Exhibition - Forum" it can contribute to keep the conversation of the global NDT community alive, now more than ever.

Thanks to the support of our sponsors and exhibitors we can offer this as a free service for the NDT Community. If you are a company and have not yet registered in our online exhibition, you may want to check this out: here >>

We hope that you and your families remain healthy and safe during this time.

For questions, please contact: info@ndt.net
 
