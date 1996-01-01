The first OSC 3.0 App—the Inspection Project Manager—simplifies and streamlines corrosion inspection

- since 1996 -
The first OSC 3.0 App—the Inspection Project Manager—simplifies and streamlines corrosion inspectionOlympus Scientific Solutions Americas (OSSA)235, Waltham, MA, USA
Olympus Scientific Cloud™ v. 3.0 Delivers Even More Value to Olympus Connected Inspection and Analytical Devices with Powerful Tools and Free Features
WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2020—Data handling can be heavy, disorganized and complicated, but the Olympus Scientific Cloud (OSC) version 3.0 offers powerful new tools that simplify it, enabling users to leverage the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 for their inspection and analytical applications. Accessed directly from the Olympus-IMS website, users will experience a streamlined UI, a new App Marketplace, instrument fleet and personnel management tools, cloud data storage and more.
Expanded Capabilities
Users can also browse free and paid applications designed to ease some of their most pressing pain points in the new App Marketplace. The first of these new apps, the Inspection Project Manager (IPM), was released with OSC 3.0.
The IPM app transforms thickness gage inspection workflows by making them more agile. For supervisors, it provides the tools they need to manage their projects efficiently. Projects can be broken down into as many jobs as required, with tasks and instruments assigned to specific inspectors. Managers maintain visibility throughout the inspection and can monitor the status of each project, job and task. Inspectors in the field can download survey files that have been provisioned for them by a manager and share data with supervisors in the office as soon as it has been captured. Future updates will expand the capabilities of this app to work with other Olympus industrial products.
Secure Access and Control
Your Data, When and Where You Need It
The OSC is protected by leading-edge security features and is built on the Microsoft Azure platform. Users maintain full ownership and control over their data, and Olympus does not access or share customer information.
For more information about the Olympus Scientific Cloud, or to sign up for a free account, visit Olympus-IMS.com.
About Olympus
Our Industrial Solutions Business is committed to the safety and betterment of society through the pioneering, development and manufacture of world-leading test and measurement solutions. These solutions are used in industrial and research applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical, civil infrastructure, automotive and consumer products. For more information, visit Olympus-IMS.com.
Olympus…True to You. True to Society. True to LIFE.
*Available features vary by instrument.
