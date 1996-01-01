Olympus Supports FMC/TFM Training with OmniScan™ X3 Flaw Detectors

NEWS

WALTHAM, Mass., (March 10, 2020) Olympus, a leading manufacturer of nondestructive testing (NDT) inspection equipment, is delivering new OmniScan X3 phased array flaw detectors with FMC/TFM to the University of Ultrasonics to support their advanced training courses.

The University of Ultrasonics is an industry leader in training inspectors who want to earn their certification in FMC/TFM to meet the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) requirements. Their advanced ultrasonic training, consulting, and research and development experience helps them prepare technicians to use cutting-edge NDT technology, like the OmniScan X3 flaw detector, to perform critical inspections across industries.

“We’re excited to provide the University of Ultrasonics with our OmniScan X3 flaw detectors to support their new FMC/TFM training classes,” said Dave Menne, Vice President of Industrial Sales at Olympus. “The University of Ultrasonics is a leading trainer that Olympus has supported for over 15 years. This relationship has been very good for the industry and inspectors since OmniScan flaw detectors are some of the most widely used PAUT instruments.”

“This partnership and the OmniScan X3 instruments provide the pathway for continued excellence in ultrasonic training programs for the NDT community, including the exciting new FMC/TFM course,” said Shane Walton, General Manager at the University of Ultrasonics.

Together, the University of Ultrasonics and Olympus are committed to providing current and prospective NDT technicians with leading-edge technology for a world-class FMC/TFM training program.

For more information about the collaboration, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Training-Members.

