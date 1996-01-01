New corrosion management software for SONOWALL 70 ultrasonic thickness gage

NEWS

SONOTEC has launched the next generation software for corrosion measurement with the ultrasonic testing gage SONOWALL 70. The new software option helps to organize the collected measurement points and provides a clear visualization of the material condition for a fast corrosion rate estimation.

Corrosion and erosion defects are among the most common safety risks and reasons for production break downs in industrial environments such as refineries, pipeline networks, chemical plants, offshore platforms, storage tanks, etc. In order to maintain assets and to avoid hazards, ultrasonic thickness measurements are typically recorded frequently at pre-defined points creating a virtual grid on the surface of the test object.

To help collect, organize and report readings efficiently, the SONOWALL 70 ultrasonic thickness gage can be equipped with the SONOGRID corrosion management software. The operator is enabled to collect data reliably by the visualization of test paths through linear, 2D or 3D grids. Via direct data transfer to MS-Excel transparent measurement reports with A-scans, B-scans, text comments and setup lists can be generated.

The new software option offers the following advantages:

Efficient and reliable matrix data collection

Visualization of test path through 3D grid creation

Live comparison function and corrosion rate estimation

Reproducibility through grid copy function and device setup list

Easy attachment of A-/B-scans and unlimited text comments

Direct data export to MS-Excel and custom report generation

All technical specifications can be found at the company’s website here

About SONOTEC

Founded in 1991, SONOTEC GmbH has developed into one of the world's leading product and solution specialist for innovative measurement technologies. With more than 170 employees and a modern corporate structure comprising three independent business units - Preventive Maintenance, Nondestructive Testing and Non-invasive Fluid Monitoring - the technology leader operates its global sales activities from the Halle (Saale) based German headquarter. The distributed portfolio includes customized ultrasonic transducers and sensors as well as testing devices and measurement solutions for a variety of different industries.