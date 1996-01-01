New corrosion management software for SONOWALL 70 ultrasonic thickness gage

- since 1996 -
New corrosion management software for SONOWALL 70 ultrasonic thickness gageSONOTEC GmbH59, Halle, Germany
Product Launch – SONOGRID
SONOTEC has launched the next generation software for corrosion measurement with the ultrasonic testing gage SONOWALL 70. The new software option helps to organize the collected measurement points and provides a clear visualization of the material condition for a fast corrosion rate estimation.
Corrosion and erosion defects are among the most common safety risks and reasons for production break downs in industrial environments such as refineries, pipeline networks, chemical plants, offshore platforms, storage tanks, etc. In order to maintain assets and to avoid hazards, ultrasonic thickness measurements are typically recorded frequently at pre-defined points creating a virtual grid on the surface of the test object.
To help collect, organize and report readings efficiently, the SONOWALL 70 ultrasonic thickness gage can be equipped with the SONOGRID corrosion management software. The operator is enabled to collect data reliably by the visualization of test paths through linear, 2D or 3D grids. Via direct data transfer to MS-Excel transparent measurement reports with A-scans, B-scans, text comments and setup lists can be generated.
The new software option offers the following advantages:
