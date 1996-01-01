where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT Complete Control Line

Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)14, La Charmee, France

Currently, CMS installs a control station in France, composed of a complete control line EC/UT of 65m long, with a bench of 8m and 7 control stations. Layout of a combined testing bench for inspect seamless carbon steel tube with diameter range from 25 to 90mm, up to 13mm of thickness and 24m of length.

At the center of the installation, the Eddy Current – Ultrasonic combined control bench is mainly composed of a:

  • Demagnetization unit DC + AC low frequency
  • Ultrasonic rotating head inspection: RotoUTscan 90, 24 channels for internal/external flaws detection and dimensional measurement
  • Eddy current inspection: magnetizing yoke with encircling coil for short flaws detection
  • Eddy Current rotating head inspection: RotoETscan 130, 4 channels for longitudinal flaws detection
  • Eddy Current anti-mix

This installation features our very latest technology which is the result of several years of production experience and extensive feedback from our clients.

This cutting-edge technology has been combined with our advanced supervision software Probus to create a highly sophisticated system. This software program, developed by CMS, allows customers to gather information from various NDT systems but also to centralize and manage all the sensors on the bench (pressure, temperature, flow, clogging, marking systems, height etc). Probus has been designed to communicate with the factory network (L3 type) in order to allow the exchange of data in real time and, of course, to ensure perfect traceability of each tube or batch.

Thereby, on this installation, the complementarity of the EC and UT methods ensures a 100% inspection of speeds up to 60m/min.

Contrôle Mesure Systèmes : www.cmseddyscan.com
Phone : +33 3 85 94 14 14
Email : contactcms@cmseddyscan.com

 
Visit: Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)

