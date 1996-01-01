Electric Power Research Institute develops virtual NDE system

NEWS

EPRI’s Nondestructive Evaluation (NDE) program has developed a Virtual Nondestructive Evaluation (VNDE) game-changing technology that will transform the way practical training for ultrasonic testing and inspection is delivered. A VNDE system allows a user to interact with a simulated inspection application. Using a simulated ultrasonic transducer and a simulated pipe containing a weld, the user interfaces with an on-screen display that simulates (“plays back” previously recorded UT data) manually scanned ultrasonic data.

VNDE enables:

Effective and affordable practical training by eliminating the need for maintaining an inventory of intentionally “flawed” NDE mock-ups

Real time hands-on remote training by eliminating the need for instructors and NDE practitioners to be in the same place

Access to controlled and diverse data sets (i.e., the ultrasonic data that is displayed via the VNDE system) from multiple industries

Since 1981, EPRI’s NDE program has increasingly established itself as the world leader in the development and application of innovative NDE solutions to support the power generating industry. Although historically focused on the electric power industry, EPRI’s NDE program has expanded and many of its technologies can be applied to other industries.

With an increasing focus on transferring EPRI NDE technology to other industries, EPRI will discuss the development of its new VNDE system at the 20th World Conference on Non-Destructive Testing (WCNDT 2020) June 8-12, 2020 at the Coex (Convention & Exhibition Center) in Seoul, South Korea. Visitors to the EPRI exhibit will see the VNDE system features and experience firsthand the realism of the VNDE system. EPRI staff will also be on hand to discuss how organizations can participate in EPRI’s collaborative NDE research programs.

During WCNDT 2020, EPRI staff will also deliver 5technical papers:

40 Years of Applied Research Supporting the Nuclear Industry – The EPRI NDE Center

This paper will feature technical challenges the industry has encountered during EPRI’s 4-decade long NDE program and its successful development of solutions.

Multi-Frequency Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing for Nuclear Applications

Seeing Ultrasound with Schlieren Imaging

Inspection of Concrete Behind Steel Liners Using Ultrasonic Methods

Ultrasonic Modeling and Simulation of Coarse Grains (6) Virtual NDE Platform - Ultrasonic Testing Simulator.

To learn more about how you can participate in EPRI’s NDE program, contact EPRI NDE Program Manager Robert Bouck at rbouck@epri.com.

