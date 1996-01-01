Electric Power Research Institute develops virtual NDE system

- since 1996 -
|NDT.net Issue - 2020-04 - NEWS
|NDT.net Issue: 2020-04
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
|NEWS
Electric Power Research Institute develops virtual NDE systemElectric Power Research Institute (EPRI)95, Charlotte, NC, USA
EPRI’s Nondestructive Evaluation (NDE) program has developed a Virtual Nondestructive Evaluation (VNDE) game-changing technology that will transform the way practical training for ultrasonic testing and inspection is delivered. A VNDE system allows a user to interact with a simulated inspection application. Using a simulated ultrasonic transducer and a simulated pipe containing a weld, the user interfaces with an on-screen display that simulates (“plays back” previously recorded UT data) manually scanned ultrasonic data.
VNDE enables:
Since 1981, EPRI’s NDE program has increasingly established itself as the world leader in the development and application of innovative NDE solutions to support the power generating industry. Although historically focused on the electric power industry, EPRI’s NDE program has expanded and many of its technologies can be applied to other industries.
With an increasing focus on transferring EPRI NDE technology to other industries, EPRI will discuss the development of its new VNDE system at the 20th World Conference on Non-Destructive Testing (WCNDT 2020) June 8-12, 2020 at the Coex (Convention & Exhibition Center) in Seoul, South Korea. Visitors to the EPRI exhibit will see the VNDE system features and experience firsthand the realism of the VNDE system. EPRI staff will also be on hand to discuss how organizations can participate in EPRI’s collaborative NDE research programs.
During WCNDT 2020, EPRI staff will also deliver 5technical papers:
To learn more about how you can participate in EPRI’s NDE program, contact EPRI NDE Program Manager Robert Bouck at rbouck@epri.com.
