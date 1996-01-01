where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-04
NDT.net Issue: 2020-04
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

ScanMaster Systems Expending its activity in Southeast Asia

ScanMaster Systems (IRT) Ltd.31, Kfar-Sava, Israel

ScanMaster Systems Appoints NDT Instruments as the exclusive distributor in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines

ScanMaster Systems and NDT Instruments (Singapore) are pleased to announce that starting from February 2020, NDT Instruments will be the exclusive distributor in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

NDT Instruments has been active in Southeast Asia since 1993, specializes in the identification and supply of quality products and after-sales maintenance, repair calibration services in the field of Non-Destructive Testing. NDT Instruments is committed to being the leading NDT equipment supplier in the ASEAN region.

NDT Instruments will also provide technical support and after-sales service in cooperation with ScanMaster for already installed systems in the region and as well as for the new systems.

Please contact: Micha Kemelman (micha.k@scanmaster-irt.com), ScanMaster V.P Sales or Venkat A for any inquiries or questions.

 
ScanMaster Systems (IRT) Ltd.

