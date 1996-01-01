where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-04
NDT.net Issue: 2020-04
e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
NEWS

OKOndt GROUPТМ’s new website

OKOndt GROUP2, Kiev, Ukraine

OKOndt GROUPТМ, an international group of companies with many years of expertise in the field of development and manufacturing of non-destructive means and technologies, launches its website for the Asia-Pacific Region in the Chinese language – www.okondt.cn

It will cover all the information about our equipment, company news, reviews and analytical articles contributed by our engineers. The possibility to contact the Chinese-speaking and writing Sales Manager will be provided, as well as to fill in a request form for our local distributor, or to get the timely consultation.

Over the past 2019, the number of requests directed to OKOndt GROUPТМ from China and neighboring countries has grown considerably. The equipment was shipped and followed by the visit of our specialists to conduct training to China, Singapore, Indonesia. The delegates from OKO plan to participate in the national and international exhibitions of the Asian Region dedicated to non-destructive testing issue, in particular: 20th World Conference on Non-Destructive Testing (WCNDT 2020) in Seoul, South Korea (OKOndt GROUPТМ booth # С2) and others.

The high-end products and technologies developed by OKOndt GROUPТМ: eddy current and ultrasonic flaw detectors capable of detecting surface and sub-surface defects of:
• rails
• railway car parts
• wheelsets
• pipes
• welded joints
• aircraft wheels, skin, other parts
• mill rolls etc,
are in demand in the Asian countries.

We manufacture either the equipment on a «turn-key» basis, taking into account technical requirements of the customers, or the supply of additional modules to be integrated into the ready production lines is negotiated. The software applied in the devices allows not only to trace test results in a real-time mode, but also to store them in the memory of the device, thus forming a database.

OKOndt GROUPТМ hopes that the website https://www.okondt.cn will facilitate access to the information for Chinese, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand residents and people from other Asian countries and will enable them to better understand technical possibilities of NDT equipment produced by the OKOndt group of companies. This, in turn, will accelerate the negotiation process and will promote establishing of mutually beneficial cooperation.

 
