Announcement on the postponement of WCNDT 2020

NEWS

The Organizing Committee of WCNDT 2020 has finally decided the postponement of the Conference in close consultation with ICNDT Executive Committee in view of serious health concern and worldwide travel restrictions caused by the current global widespread of COVID-19.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all WCNDT 2020 participants, the Organizing Committee of WCNDT 2020 continues to review and discuss the best period of WCNDT 2020. At the same time, we are also closely working with ICNDT Executive Committee to select the most appropriate date and location for the Conference.

We will make our final decision on the new date, venue and relevant logistical information approximately 60 days prior to the originally scheduled dates of WCNDT 2020 and inform any and all of you promptly.

We are so much grateful for your generous understanding and patience about this unprecedented situation.

We greatly appreciate our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and all the other participants for their support and participation and look forward to your continued interest and support for a successful WCNDT 2020.

Organizing Committee of 20th WCNDT 2020

www.wcndt2020.com

NDT.net as supporting organization for the WCNDT 2020 publishes this notice.