NDT.net Issue - 2020-04 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-04
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Deadline Extended for Student Challenge at 12th Internat. Symp. NDT in Aerospace

Universal Technology Company2, Beavercreek, OH, USA

The current situation with universities being mainly closed and all activities primarily run on a virtual basis has motivated the organizers of this year’s 12th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace due to take place in Williamsburg/VA USA during October 6 to 8, 2020, to extend the deadline for submitting an abstract for the Student Challenge until May 15, 2020.

Parties interested are encouraged to build teams currently on a virtual basis, hoping that they will have a chance to meet physically from June 2020 onwards. Details have now been made available and will be continuously updated on the symposium website www.ndt2020.utcdayton.com including the competition rules.

The organizers are expecting most of the Corona virus trouble to be over by the date of the symposium and are hoping that by then a regular international NDT conference can again take place. Submissions of abstracts for regular oral and poster presentations are therefore very much welcome as well.

 
