COFREND 2020 Postponed to Dec 8-10, 2020

NEWS

Within the escalation of COVID-19 in France and worldwide, the members of the COFREND Days 2020’ s Steering Committee validated the decision to postpone the Event, which will now be held from December 8 to 10, 2020 at Parc Chanot in Marseille.

This difficult decision, dictated by the most recent events, was not taken lightly and the Steering Committee members, will work in close collaboration with all stakeholders to guarantee the highest quality.

The original format of the event will be maintained. Everything will be done in order the entire NDT profession can meet from December 8 to 10 with the same energy and make the 2020 edition a real success.

COFREND is aware of the embarrassment that this postponement can cause you, but the general interest and public health take precedence.

We would like to thank you all Sponsors, partners, exhibitors, presenting authors, participants and visitors for your understanding and support during this difficult time.

All COPIL members are available to answer your questions and provide you the necessary information.

All information on www.cofrend2020.com

Bien cordialement / Best Regards

Journées COFREND 2020

Maison des END – 64 Rue Ampère – 75017 Paris

Tel : + 33 (0)1 44 19 05 30 - Cell : + 33 (0)6 01 31 54 24

cofrend2020@cofrend.com - http://www.cofrend.com/