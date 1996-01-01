Verification of detachable and integrated wedges used with PA probes

- since 1996 -
e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
Verification of detachable and integrated wedges used with PA probesSonotron NDT73, Rehovot, Israel
Wedged PA probes with flat and curvature contoured contact face are widely used for the shear-, compression-, short range guided wave inspection, and the like.
In order to provide precise forming of ultrasonic beams and correct coverage of the material as well as accurate imaging and evaluation of imperfections it is absolutely necessary to enter parameters of the wedges into the instrument correctly and verify them on regular basis when using because the actual values of wedge parameters may deviate from their nominals:
For that purpose all ISONIC series PA ultrasonic flaw detectors (ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009 UPA-Scope, and ISONIC PA AUT) are featured with the simply implemented precise image guided routine, which is explained by the exemplary videos below recorded for the wedges with.
On completion of the verification / correction of the wedge parameters through just shown quick and simple procedures the precision of the material coverage (scan plan), detection, imaging, and evaluation may be checked on the suitable performance demonstration block in a touch. The most precise results are well achievable then for the real inspections.
