Verification of detachable and integrated wedges used with PA probes

Wedged PA probes with flat and curvature contoured contact face are widely used for the shear-, compression-, short range guided wave inspection, and the like.

In order to provide precise forming of ultrasonic beams and correct coverage of the material as well as accurate imaging and evaluation of imperfections it is absolutely necessary to enter parameters of the wedges into the instrument correctly and verify them on regular basis when using because the actual values of wedge parameters may deviate from their nominals:

Wedge Angle depends on the degree of wearing

Ultrasound Velocity in the wedge depends on the ambient temperature and temperature of the part to be inspected, degree of ageing of polymer material it is manufactured of, etc

Position of the First Element above the surface of the material depends on the degree of wearing as well

For that purpose all ISONIC series PA ultrasonic flaw detectors (ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009 UPA-Scope, and ISONIC PA AUT) are featured with the simply implemented precise image guided routine, which is explained by the exemplary videos below recorded for the wedges with.

Flat contact face

CU-contoured contact face for the longitudinal insonification of tubulars (looking-axially-inspections)

CUC-contoured contact face for the circumferential insonification of tubulars (looking-circumferentially-inspections)

On completion of the verification / correction of the wedge parameters through just shown quick and simple procedures the precision of the material coverage (scan plan), detection, imaging, and evaluation may be checked on the suitable performance demonstration block in a touch. The most precise results are well achievable then for the real inspections.

