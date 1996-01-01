where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-05 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-05
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Zetec to Host on-demand Webinar on Using Advanced Ultrasonic Technologies to Detect, Assess HTHA

Zetec86, Snoqualmie, WA, USA

(Important: This is an on-demand webinar that plays immediately. But don't worry! You can also download the webinar recording from a link provided in the confirmation email sent shortly after your registration.)

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (March 24, 2020)—Zetec Inc., a global leader in non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, will host a webinar on ultrasonic testing (UT) techniques for detecting and assessing high-temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA) in oil and gas, chemical processing, and other industries.

The webinar, presented by Guy Maes, Sales Engineer Director UT for Zetec, is now available for viewing. For more information, visit:


attendee.gotowebinar.com/...

“In its early stages, HTHA is difficult to detect with conventional ultrasonic testing alone,” Maes said. “For this reason, it’s necessary to use a combination of inspection techniques, specifically phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) with TOFD (time of flight diffraction) and high-resolution TFM (total focusing method), for early detection and better characterization of HTHA.”

The webinar takes 30 minutes to complete and includes the following topics:

  • An introduction to HTHA and how it occurs
  • The principles and benefits of advanced techniques, including TOFD and TFM, for HTHA inspections
  • A discussion of UT examination results on samples with confirmed HTHA damage

Additionally, Maes will explain how the choice of instrument, software, and probe design can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of HTHA inspections.

“HTHA is among the most challenging types of damage in carbon steel vessels where hydrogen, high temperatures, and high pressures are present,” Maes said. “This webinar is designed to help NDT technicians develop sound strategies for detecting HTHA and improving plant reliability and worker safety.”

About Zetec
Zetec is a global leader in nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions for the critical inspection needs of industries the world counts on every day, including power generation, oil and gas, aerospace, automotive, maritime, military, rail, heavy industry, and manufacturing. We serve as a single source for high-performance solutions in both eddy current and ultrasonic technologies. For 50 years, we have advanced NDT standards and science, providing new insight and control through inspection solutions that protect our customers’ most important assets and ensure the quality of their products. By integrating design and engineering with our own manufacturing, Zetec delivers solutions that optimize productivity, safety, and total cost of ownership.

Zetec is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies Inc., with global engineering and manufacturing centers in Quebec City and at our corporate headquarters in Snoqualmie, Washington. Zetec support spans the globe, with Centers of Excellence in Houston, Paris, Seoul, and Shanghai. For more information about Zetec, visit www.zetec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 
