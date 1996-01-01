Zetec to Host on-demand Webinar on Using Advanced Ultrasonic Technologies to Detect, Assess HTHA

NEWS

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (March 24, 2020)—Zetec Inc., a global leader in non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, will host a webinar on ultrasonic testing (UT) techniques for detecting and assessing high-temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA) in oil and gas, chemical processing, and other industries.

The webinar, presented by Guy Maes, Sales Engineer Director UT for Zetec, is now available for viewing. For more information, visit:

“In its early stages, HTHA is difficult to detect with conventional ultrasonic testing alone,” Maes said. “For this reason, it’s necessary to use a combination of inspection techniques, specifically phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) with TOFD (time of flight diffraction) and high-resolution TFM (total focusing method), for early detection and better characterization of HTHA.”

The webinar takes 30 minutes to complete and includes the following topics:

An introduction to HTHA and how it occurs

The principles and benefits of advanced techniques, including TOFD and TFM, for HTHA inspections

A discussion of UT examination results on samples with confirmed HTHA damage

Additionally, Maes will explain how the choice of instrument, software, and probe design can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of HTHA inspections.

“HTHA is among the most challenging types of damage in carbon steel vessels where hydrogen, high temperatures, and high pressures are present,” Maes said. “This webinar is designed to help NDT technicians develop sound strategies for detecting HTHA and improving plant reliability and worker safety.”

