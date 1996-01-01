where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-05 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-05
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Meet the latest in ultrasonic probes

Waygate Technologies (former GE Inspection Technologies)313, Hürth, Germany

You may have noticed we’ve changed our name to Waygate Technologies. However, our portfolio of products is still synonymous with the high standard of quality you’ve come to expect.

In keeping with that tradition, we’ve updated our catalogs with the latest in ultrasonic probes. Click below to see which of our 600+ options is right for you.

Ultrasonic Probes

Looking to improve reliability and reduce downtime with more precise and efficient inspections? Click here to learn more about ultrasonic probes.

Fast Delivery, Delivered

When time is of the essence, we go the extra mile. Our new “fast ship” delivery option keeps your inspections running without missing a beat. For more information or to check its availability in your region, please visit us here.

View Conventional UT Probe Catalog here

View Phased Array UT Probe Catalog here

 
Visit: Waygate Technologies (former GE Inspection Technologies)

