Testia has the right Tool for Remote Assistance

NEWS

In the current context of general lockdown and social distancing, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has launched a new policy (No PS-AIR-21-1901) to allow the use of Remote Technology During the Performance of Inspections and Tests. (consult the policy here).

Testia has the right tool to support your operations remotely: Remote Assistance. Use it to be more cost effective and improve certification timeliness. Check out all its benefits in the video below:

Check Remote Assistance's full details here.

Since the beginning of the crisis, Testia has implemented all the necessary measures to maintain the continuity of its operations while ensuring the safety of its employees, clients and partners.

Don't hesitate to contact us at contact@testia.com for more information, if we can help, we wil