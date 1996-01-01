where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More
NDT.net Issue - 2020-05 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-05
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Control 2020 - Visit Eddyfi's Virtual Booth

Eddyfi Technologies15, Swansea, United Kingdom

Had plans to attend Control 2020 in Germany?

As you are aware, events around the world are being postponed or cancelled so that we can reduce risk to the public. Control 2020 offers suppliers and users with a globally recognized technical event which is focused strictly on relevant industry issues. Advanced NDT technologies play an important role in quality and control processes around the world.

Eddyfi Technologies thought, because we couldn't connect at the event, why not come to you with our virtual "booth"? Our most popular solutions for defects or corrosion detection and asset management await here.

 
Visit: Eddyfi Technologies

Feedback: ()

Share:
More from "Eddyfi Technologies" (5 of 14)
2020-04Eddyfi on Demand NEWS
2020-02The Rolling Momentum of ACFM® in the Rail Industry NEWS
2019-12Mapping the Unseen: Introducing a Game-Changing Corrosion Assessment Solution NEWS
2019-12Webinar: Reliable and Confident Assessment of Corrosion and PittingsEinem Freund empfehlen NEWS
2019-12A Riveting Inspection Solution for the Aerospace Industry NEWS
... All 14 Details >
Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window