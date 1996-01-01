Control 2020 - Visit Eddyfi's Virtual Booth

NEWS

As you are aware, events around the world are being postponed or cancelled so that we can reduce risk to the public. Control 2020 offers suppliers and users with a globally recognized technical event which is focused strictly on relevant industry issues. Advanced NDT technologies play an important role in quality and control processes around the world.

Eddyfi Technologies thought, because we couldn't connect at the event, why not come to you with our virtual "booth"? Our most popular solutions for defects or corrosion detection and asset management await here.