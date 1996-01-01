AT Automation Technology Promotes Athinodoros Klipfel to Head of Sales

NEWS

A worldwide network of distributors and OEMs, an excellent instinct for positioning products on the international market and decades of know-how in the field of machine vision: Dr.-Ing. Athinodoros Klipfel has made a name for himself as a distributor of AT Automation Technology’s 3D sensors and was recently rewarded by his company for his passionate commitment and extensive expertise. The mechanical engineer with a doctorate in mechanical engineering is the new head of sales at AT, taking over not only the sales management of the 3D sensor technology but also that of the infrared division.

A task that Klipfel sees as an exciting challenge: “I like challenges and am therefore very happy about my promotion. In my opinion, our products in the infrared camera sector complement 3D sensor technology perfectly and offer similar growth potential. From now on, my goal is to continue to decisively advance AT’s entire product portfolio. This is where my years of work as an engineer in this industry will benefit me,” says the new head of sales. Klipfel has now been part of the North German company for more than sixteen years and has made a major contribution to the company’s success through his passionate efforts and wide-ranging experience. AT is now one of the global market leaders in the field of special imaging sensor technology.

In response to the ever-increasing demand for innovative solutions for visualization technology, AT has restructured its sales department and is merging its sales networks for 3D and thermographic products, as this is expected to produce a potential synergy effect. Just recently, the company from Bad Oldesloe has attracted attention with a specially developed fever control to slow down the spread of the corona virus. In this context, it has already benefited in terms of global demand from the worldwide network of sales partners of the new head of sales.

