Digital “Control Show” Sessions with Waygate Technologies

As the Control Show 2020 in Stuttgart is cancelled, Waygate Technologies (formerly GE Inspection Technologies) hosts a series of three online sessions, each in English and German, around different topics of interest to you. See below the details of each event and the registration links.

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

Topic: Industrial X-ray imaging solutions: safety, quality and productivity in product development and manufacturing

Speaker: Dr. Oliver Brunke, Senior Global Product Management Leader, Radiography Systems

Time:

Session 1, English: 10:00 – 11:00 h CET

Session 2, German: 15:00 – 16:00 h CET

Register here: wtdigitalsessions.com/sessions/reg20200505

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

Topic: Metrology by CT – using computed tomography for dimensional measurements

Speaker: Florian Knigge, Technical Leader Metrology, Radiography Systems

Time:

Session 1, English: 10:00 – 11:00 h CET

Session 2, German: 15:00 – 16:00 h CET

Register here: wtdigitalsessions.com/sessions/reg20200506

Thursday, May 7th, 2020

Topic: Elements of Image Quality

Part 1: Resolution, Unsharpness and Magnification

Speaker: Holger Roth, Senior Training Manager, Radiography Systems

Time:

Session 1, English: 10:00 – 11:00 h CET

Session 2, German: 15:00 – 16:00 h CET

Register here: wtdigitalsessions.com/sessions/reg20200507

Looking forward to virtually meet you soon!