Digital “Control Show” Sessions with Waygate Technologies

Digital “Control Show” Sessions with Waygate TechnologiesWaygate Technologies (former GE Inspection Technologies)313, Hürth, Germany
As the Control Show 2020 in Stuttgart is cancelled, Waygate Technologies (formerly GE Inspection Technologies) hosts a series of three online sessions, each in English and German, around different topics of interest to you. See below the details of each event and the registration links.
Tuesday, May 5th, 2020
Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
Thursday, May 7th, 2020
Looking forward to virtually meet you soon!
