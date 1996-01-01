where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-05 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-05
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Digital “Control Show” Sessions with Waygate Technologies

Waygate Technologies (former GE Inspection Technologies)313, Hürth, Germany

As the Control Show 2020 in Stuttgart is cancelled, Waygate Technologies (formerly GE Inspection Technologies) hosts a series of three online sessions, each in English and German, around different topics of interest to you. See below the details of each event and the registration links.

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020
Topic: Industrial X-ray imaging solutions: safety, quality and productivity in product development and manufacturing
Speaker: Dr. Oliver Brunke, Senior Global Product Management Leader, Radiography Systems
Time:
Session 1, English: 10:00 – 11:00 h CET
Session 2, German: 15:00 – 16:00 h CET
Register here: wtdigitalsessions.com/sessions/reg20200505

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
Topic: Metrology by CT – using computed tomography for dimensional measurements
Speaker: Florian Knigge, Technical Leader Metrology, Radiography Systems
Time:
Session 1, English: 10:00 – 11:00 h CET
Session 2, German: 15:00 – 16:00 h CET
Register here: wtdigitalsessions.com/sessions/reg20200506

Thursday, May 7th, 2020
Topic: Elements of Image Quality
Part 1: Resolution, Unsharpness and Magnification
Speaker: Holger Roth, Senior Training Manager, Radiography Systems
Time:
Session 1, English: 10:00 – 11:00 h CET
Session 2, German: 15:00 – 16:00 h CET
Register here: wtdigitalsessions.com/sessions/reg20200507

Looking forward to virtually meet you soon!

 
Visit: Waygate Technologies (former GE Inspection Technologies)

