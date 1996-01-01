Time for a new inspection experience

NEWS

Red carpet roll-out and premiere: Yesterday, Yxlon International launched its completely new operating concept with the innovative universal x-ray and CT system YXLON UX20. Specialized x-ray knowledge is no longer mandatory. Now, even untrained personnel can easily achieve optimal inspection results. This is made possible by the award winning YXLON Geminy software platform, which combines all the programs involved. With intuitive menu navigation, numerous pre-settings and the ability to switch seamlessly between radioscopy and computed tomography you are ensured of perfect testing processes, performed quickly and easily.

With its compact footprint, the UX20 is specially designed for use in harsh environments like foundries in the automotive and aviation industries. The system components such as the generator, cooler and high-voltage cable are economically integrated into the cabin for protected and extended use while still easily accessible for maintenance work. UX20 is ideally suited for the inspection of castings, welds, plastic and ceramic components and special alloys. Thanks to the advanced CT functions, parts of sizes up to 800 mm in diameter and 1100 mm in height can reliably be inspected. The height-adjustable operator work area is directly attached to the system. When opening the door, the parts manipulator automatically moves to the edge of the cabin offering ease of loading. You can view all of these new system highlights in five product videos, which are available to all interested parties at www.yxlon.com/premiere.

Another additional benefit of the YXLON UX20 is the versatility of the system to grow with the user’s requirements. Purchase a basic system in the standard configuration, then choose from our extensive offering of upgrades and options to keep your investment current with your changing needs.

