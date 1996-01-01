Vanta Element-S XRF Analyzer Offers Fast, Affordable Light Element Detection

NEWS

WALTHAM, Mass., (May 26, 2020) The new Vanta Element-S handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer delivers fast light element detection at an affordable price, joining a family of cost-effective, entry-level Vanta Element XRF instruments. The S model is equipped with a silicon drift detector (SDD) to analyze light elements like magnesium (Mg), aluminum (Al), silicon (Si), sulfur (S) and phosphorus (P) in alloys.

Ideal for scrap recycling, basic PMI, metal manufacturing and precious metals, the Vanta Element-S effectively measures ferrous metals, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel and gold karats. The analyzer offers clear on-screen grade ID and comparison for the light elements Mg, Al and Si in seconds. Its SDD detector can distinguish similar alloy grades like 303 stainless steel from 304, and aluminum 6061 or 6063 from 1100.

For greater uptime and reliability, the analyzers are IP54 rated to resist dust and moisture and built to pass a 1.2 m (4-foot) drop test (MIL-STD-810G) to help protect from the occasional drop or jostle. Other protective features include a stainless-steel faceplate and a Prolene® window with Kapton® mesh support that easily sticks on and peels off for toolless window changes in the field. The analyzers continuously perform in temperatures from –10 °C to 45 °C (14 °F to 113 °F).

Vanta Element-S analyzers come with the essential features the Vanta™ series is known for: speed, reliability, ruggedness, connectivity and smartphone-like ease of use. Weighing a slim 2.9 lb. (1.32 kg), the analyzer is up to the challenge of all-day testing for alloy and metal analysis. Powered by Olympus’ proven Axon Technology™, the S model brings the same high-count rate and stability as the rest of the Vanta series for fast results and ROI.

Optional wireless connectivity helps future-proof your analyzer for Industry 4.0. Connect to the Olympus Scientific Cloud™ for wireless data sharing and access to convenient fleet management tools, as well as the Olympus mobile app or your network. The analyzer also has a one GB microSD™ card to store results and two USB ports to easily export data. For added flexibility, the analyzer is compatible with accessories like the Vanta field stand, soil foot, probe shield and holster.

To learn more about the Vanta Element-S XRF analyzer or our other industrial solutions, visit Olympus-IMS.com.

