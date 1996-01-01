TraiNDE UT v1.1 - The first virtual mock-up for NDE inspectors

where expertise comes together
|NDT.net Issue - 2020-06 - NEWS
|NDT.net Issue: 2020-06
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
|NEWS
TraiNDE UT v1.1 - The first virtual mock-up for NDE inspectorsTraiNDE by EXTENDE2, Massy, France
After the first commercial release in September 2019 of this brand new product created and edited by EXTENDE, TraiNDE UT keeps evolving and a new version is already available. TraiNDE UT v1.1 improves the user experience, especially in the management of the tactile interactivity on the virtual mock-up screen. More information available on trainde.extende.com trainde.extende.com/ and in the TraiNDE UT 1.1 video.
