NEWS TraiNDE UT v1.1 - The first virtual mock-up for NDE inspectors TraiNDE by EXTENDE 2 , Massy, France After the first commercial release in September 2019 of this brand new product created and edited by EXTENDE, TraiNDE UT keeps evolving and a new version is already available. TraiNDE UT v1.1 improves the user experience, especially in the management of the tactile interactivity on the virtual mock-up screen. More information available on trainde.extende.com After the first commercial release in September 2019 of this brand new product created and edited by EXTENDE, TraiNDE UT keeps evolving and a new version is already available. TraiNDE UT v1.1 improves the user experience, especially in the management of the tactile interactivity on the virtual mock-up screen. More information available on trainde.extende.com trainde.extende.com/ and in the TraiNDE UT 1.1 video. Visit: TraiNDE by EXTENDE



Feedback: ()



Share: More from "TraiNDE by EXTENDE" (1) 2019-12 TraiNDE UT tutorial NEWS ... All 1 Details > More Videos in NDT.net