NDT.net Issue - 2020-06 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-06
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

TraiNDE UT v1.1 - The first virtual mock-up for NDE inspectors

TraiNDE by EXTENDE2, Massy, France

After the first commercial release in September 2019 of this brand new product created and edited by EXTENDE, TraiNDE UT keeps evolving and a new version is already available. TraiNDE UT v1.1 improves the user experience, especially in the management of the tactile interactivity on the virtual mock-up screen. More information available on trainde.extende.com trainde.extende.com/ and in the TraiNDE UT 1.1 video.

 
