NDT.net Issue - 2020-06 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-06
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

NDT Systems, Inc. launch new website with enhanced resources

NDT Systems6, Huntington Beach, CA, USA

NDT Systems, Inc. has launched a new company website featuring a fresh look, improved navigation, and added features. A new Resources page includes application studies in addition to technical information on all its ultrasonic instruments along with user manuals and product literature. The new ‘Add to Quote’ functionality allows site visitors to add multiple items to a basket and request a quote on all items at once.

Since 1971, NDT Systems has helped companies across a diverse range of industries solve their ultrasonic testing challenges. With our new website, we look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence we have established in the ultrasonic testing marketplace. Check out our new site at www.ntsystems.com

 
