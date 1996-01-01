where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More
NDT.net Issue - 2020-06 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-06
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Coronavirus Crisis: TESTIA Engineering Skills To Support Your Operations

TESTIA France37, Toulouse, France

TESTIA gathers a wide pool of engineers worldwide, with numerous areas of expertise and qualifications. Our team offers a high level of expertise on complex components, materials and processes. Through this, we will help secure your latest operations and inspection needs.

OUR TOP SKILLS

NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING

  • NDT Engineers (expertise, inspection procedures, UT, ET, IRT, RT)
  • Periodic Check Engineers
  • Metrology & Dimensional Experts
  • Sensoring & Monitoring (SHM) Engineers
DESTRUCTIVE TESTING
  • Testing Engineers
  • Metallography Engineers
  • Failure Analysis Engineers
  • Phy-Chem Analysis Engineers
INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING
  • Qualification Engineers
  • CNC Experts
  • Manufacturing Engineers
  • Industrial & Production Engineers
GENERAL ENGINEERING
  • Materials Engineers
  • Project Management Engineers
  • Product Designers
  • Aerospace Engineers
  • Chemistry Engineers
  • Mathematical Engineers
  • Data Scientists
  • 3D Printing Engineers
WE'RE HERE TO HELP!

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis, Testia has implemented all the necessary measures to maintain the continuity of its operations while ensuring the safety of its employees, clients and partners.

Don't hesitate to contact us for more information and to discuss how we can support your projects; if we can help, we will!

Contact us at: contact@testia.com

 
Visit: TESTIA France

Feedback: ()

Share:
More from "TESTIA France" (5 of 42)
2020-06TESTIA Training Centres Worldwide NEWS
2020-05Testia has the right Tool for Remote Assistance NEWS
2019-10A Testia Research and Development Project: Metal Powder Characterization with CT NEWS
2019-10TESTIA praised for its International Internship programme NEWS
2019-10Testia Newsletter Sept/Oct 2019
... All 42 Details >
Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window