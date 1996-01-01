Coronavirus Crisis: TESTIA Engineering Skills To Support Your Operations

NEWS

TESTIA gathers a wide pool of engineers worldwide, with numerous areas of expertise and qualifications. Our team offers a high level of expertise on complex components, materials and processes. Through this, we will help secure your latest operations and inspection needs.

OUR TOP SKILLS

NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING

NDT Engineers (expertise, inspection procedures, UT, ET, IRT, RT)

Periodic Check Engineers

Metrology & Dimensional Experts

Sensoring & Monitoring (SHM) Engineers

Testing Engineers

Metallography Engineers

Failure Analysis Engineers

Phy-Chem Analysis Engineers

Qualification Engineers

CNC Experts

Manufacturing Engineers

Industrial & Production Engineers

Materials Engineers

Project Management Engineers

Product Designers

Aerospace Engineers

Chemistry Engineers

Mathematical Engineers

Data Scientists

3D Printing Engineers

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis, Testia has implemented all the necessary measures to maintain the continuity of its operations while ensuring the safety of its employees, clients and partners.

Don't hesitate to contact us for more information and to discuss how we can support your projects; if we can help, we will!

Contact us at: contact@testia.com