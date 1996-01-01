Coronavirus Crisis: TESTIA Engineering Skills To Support Your Operations

where expertise comes together
|NDT.net Issue - 2020-06 - NEWS
|NDT.net Issue: 2020-06
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
|NEWS
Coronavirus Crisis: TESTIA Engineering Skills To Support Your OperationsTESTIA France37, Toulouse, France
TESTIA gathers a wide pool of engineers worldwide, with numerous areas of expertise and qualifications. Our team offers a high level of expertise on complex components, materials and processes. Through this, we will help secure your latest operations and inspection needs.
OUR TOP SKILLS
NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING
Since the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis, Testia has implemented all the necessary measures to maintain the continuity of its operations while ensuring the safety of its employees, clients and partners.
Don't hesitate to contact us for more information and to discuss how we can support your projects; if we can help, we will!
Contact us at: contact@testia.com
Visit: TESTIA France
