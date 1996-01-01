TESTIA Training Centres Worldwide

NEWS

Following the world Coronavirus crisis, our training centres have been variously impacted and we have been unable to host our training guests in some countries because of Governmental regulations.

As the crisis slightly evolves, most countries are resuming activities; Training has always been a core activity at Testia and is full part of our identity. Our teams worldwide are doing everything they can to resume training courses with the upmost sanitary precautions.

Please find below the statuses of our different sites worldwide. For any query, feel free to contact us.

TESTIA offers training courses for all NDT methods (UT, ET, RT, IRT, PT, MT, ST) as well as other related topics including Composite Materials, initiation to NDT, CAMARI, digital radiography, UT/ET phased array...

Aside from our scheduled courses, our team can work together with you to tailor a course specifically to your needs.

FRANCE

GERMANY

The French training centre has reopened on May 11. Testia's buidling has been split into 2 parts so that training participants and staff never meet, to ensure maximum distance. Full details about the French courses are available here The German training centre reopened earlier this month on May 4. Special measures have been implemented to protect both staff and training participants.

Full details about the German courses are available here.

UNITED KINGDOM

Following on the regulations in the UK, the British training centre was never closed over the pandemic and provides as usual BiNDT approved training and examination. If need be, our instructors can even travel to your facility to deliver the course on site, provided there are accommodation solutions.

Full details about the UK courses are available here.

SPAIN

MEXICO

SINGAPORE

In Spain, the training centre is scheduled to reopen on the first week of June. The facility is currently getting prepared to welcoming trainees again by setting up signage and equipment to ensure everyone's safety.In Mexico, the training centre hasn't closed and staff is still available to deliver training. However, the country is getting prepared for a potential wave in the coming weeks, in which case we would communicate more about the conditions of training in our Mexican branch.Despite the lockdown, Aerospace Services are categorised as essential in the country, hence our site has remained active. However, limitations are very strict to access Airbus Facilities, which is why our local team will only resume training sessions after June 8.For more information about our training capacities and offers, please visit our website or contact us at contact@testia.com.

In the meantime, from all of us at Testia: Take care of yourself!