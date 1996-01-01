Elcometer Technical Manager Appointed as NACE Standards Board Vice Chair

NEWS

[MANCHESTER, UK, 2020] Following the recent formation of their new Standards Board, NACE International, a worldwide corrosion prevention organisation, has appointed David Barnes, Elcometer’s Technical Manager, as their Vice Chair.

David has been elected as Vice Chair due to his proven leadership role within Elcometer Limited and familiarity with NACE International as a whole and its Technical Committees in particular. David has worked as Technical Manager at Elcometer for over nine years, where he has worked closely with NACE, SSPC, ASTM, BSI and ISO on Standardisation, writing and presenting technical papers at industry conferences around the world.

In addition to his role as Elcometer’s liaison to International Standards Organisations, David heads up Elcometer’s Global technical support and training department, training Elcometer and Distributor personnel and customers across Elcometer’s extensive range of abrasive blast equipment, NDT equipment and inspection equipment for the coating’s industry. David will serve a three-year term as the NACE Standards Board Vice Chair, followed by a further three years as its Chair. His term as Vice Chair is scheduled to begin on 20th June, 2020. Playing a vital role in providing oversight and management of the NACE Standards Program, David’s role as Vice Chair will include developing strategies, objectives and tactics to enable the NACE Standards Program to better respond to the standardisation needs of the corrosion industry. David will also overlook the performance of the NACE Standard’s activities - including global growth in the standards portfolio and being responsive to the industry’s standardisation needs.

“It is an honour to be elected to become the first Vice Chair of this newly formed Board and I look forward to helping improve the development of standards within the organisation”. David Barnes stated, upon receiving his letter of appointment. “David’s many years of experience and involvement in the industry will be a tremendous benefit to NACE.” Michael Sellars, Managing Director of Elcometer said: “We are very pleased to hear about David’s appointment and look forward to continuing the mutually beneficial relationship Elcometer has with NACE.”