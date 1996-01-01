Updates regarding the 12th Internat. Symp. on NDT in Aerospace

NEWS

The organizers of the 12th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace have come to the conclusion that an event taking place annually should not be interrupted despite obvious restrictions due to Covid-19 this year.

As a consequence, this year’s symposium will be run at a highest degree of flexibility in a way that online participation will be made possible.

In a first step the student challenge has been converted to a numerical modelling task where student groups will be able to download the simulation tools from the symposium website and will be allowed to submit their short proposal by the end of June 2020 or possibly later. With this, students will be allowed to even participate in the challenge online.

Similar online participations are currently explored in view of paper presentations, exhibition and targeted special sessions, where the presentations as well as the exhibition are intended to be made optionally available either through physical presence or online participation.

Potential participants are advised to consult the symposium website www.ndt2020.utcdayton.com which will be continuously updated in that regard.