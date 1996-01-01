European NDT&CM Days in Prague 4-8 October 2021

NEWS

On behalf of Mr Pavel MAZAL, president of the Czech Society for NDT, we invites you to the 2nd EUROPEAN NDT&CM DAYS which will be held in October 4-8, 2021 in Cubex centre Prague, Czech Republic.

Following the 1st ENDT Days in 2007 and the highly successful 11th European Conference on NDT 2014 (ECNDT 2014) in Prague, the Czech society for NDT in cooperation with other NDT and CM Societies is preparing another important meeting of experts and users from the NDT, including Condition Monitoring and Structural Health Monitoring areas.

The 2nd EUROPEAN NDT&CM Days in Prague will consist of 4 different events:

11th workshop NDT in Progress

International conference NDE & CM for Safety

51st annual CNDT conference Defectoscopy 2021

NDT&CM Expo

It will be an exceptional opportunity to meet people interested in research & development, as well as in practice, standardization and the application of all NDT/NDE, CM and SHM methods with an emphasis on areas of modern industry.

ENDT&CM DAYS 2021 will be one of the most important European events in NDT, CM, SHM and related branches in 2021. We hope that “these days” will not only be an opportune time for exchanging research findings but also an occasion for strengthening existing contacts and establishing new ones for all participants but especially for sponsors and partners.

If you wish to become one of our partners or sponsors please see our sponsorship opportunities and BOOK A PARTNERSHIP or BOOK YOUR EXIBITON SPACE

For more information or tailor-made offer please do not hesitate to contact.

Marie Brezinova

Industry Liason Officer

Cell: +420 720 967 136

E-mail: brezinova@guarant.cz

