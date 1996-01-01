PAUT – Testing Integrity

- since 1996 -
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
PAUT – Testing IntegritySonotron NDT74, Rehovot, Israel
Testing integrity of Phased Array Ultrasonic Inspection (PAUT) is defined by 3 important factors such as:
Along with implementing of EquPAS solution all ISONIC series PA ultrasonic flaw detectors (ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009 UPA-Scope, and ISONIC PA AUT) allow on-line monitoring of scanning performance at parallel to recording and displaying of the inspection data characterizing the quality of the material The perceptible operative indication is provided through progressive filling of the Scanning Performance Strip with green (normal process), red (coupling loss – total data loss), and violet (over-speed – partial data loss) colors urging the operator to rescan the imperfectly passed segments. The scanning performance data is recorded synchronously with the inspection data and stored into the same file. Examples of scanning butt weld with recording of the inspection data and forming Scanning Performance Strip using portable PA instruments of ISONIC series are presented by the videos below:
100% raw data capturing and homogenized inspection sensitivity over entire cross-section (volume) of the material as determined by the scan plan and the scanning performance data monitored on-line and recorded at parallel with the inspection results bring the testing integrity to the highest level.
