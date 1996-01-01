PAUT – Testing Integrity

NEWS

100% raw data capturing

Homogeneity of the inspection sensitivity over entire sequence of focal laws to be implemented at every position of PA probe along scanning trace

Smoothness of scanning with PA probe minimizing (in the best case – avoiding) of the coupling loss and over-speed events

Testing integrity of Phased Array Ultrasonic Inspection (PAUT) is defined by 3 important factors such as:EquPAS solution introduced by Sonotron NDT several years ago provides homogeneous sensitivity over within entire covered cross-section / volume of the material is applicable for every desired type of reference reflector used in the industry such as SDH (Side Drilled Hole), FBH (Flat Bottom Hole), EDM Notch, and the like. It is implemented in in easy reproducible manner thanks to unique TCG-independent angle gain compensation (gain per focal law compensation) solution combined with the DAC / TCG image normalization, where the use of DAC/TCG is applied purely to settling inspection sensitivity and defects evaluation in full compliance with the practice established for conventional UT. The video dedicated to homogenizing of PAUT sensitivity is presented below.

Along with implementing of EquPAS solution all ISONIC series PA ultrasonic flaw detectors (ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009 UPA-Scope, and ISONIC PA AUT) allow on-line monitoring of scanning performance at parallel to recording and displaying of the inspection data characterizing the quality of the material The perceptible operative indication is provided through progressive filling of the Scanning Performance Strip with green (normal process), red (coupling loss – total data loss), and violet (over-speed – partial data loss) colors urging the operator to rescan the imperfectly passed segments. The scanning performance data is recorded synchronously with the inspection data and stored into the same file. Examples of scanning butt weld with recording of the inspection data and forming Scanning Performance Strip using portable PA instruments of ISONIC series are presented by the videos below:

100% raw data capturing and homogenized inspection sensitivity over entire cross-section (volume) of the material as determined by the scan plan and the scanning performance data monitored on-line and recorded at parallel with the inspection results bring the testing integrity to the highest level.

