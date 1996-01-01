where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-07
NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Phased Array Inspection of TKY Weld (U-rib Fillet Weld of Steel Box Birder of Bridge)

Doppler Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd4, Guangzhou, China

Steel box girder structure is widely used in long-span steel bridges, among which U-rib reinforced structure is orthogonal to steel deck.In the common form of deck, because the steel deck directly bears the wheel load, the number of local stress cycles is more and the stress amplitude is larger. There are stress concentration and welding defects at the root of fillet weld at the joint of U rib and deck, and fatigue cracks are easy to occur. The connection between U-rib and bridge deck belongs to fillet weld of thin plate. Conventional ultrasonic technology has the problem of defect determination.

In the construction of a famous bridge in China, for 8 mm thick U-rib, the weld penetration requirement is 65% (5.2 mm) of U-rib thickness. The reference line is set at 5.2 mm (primary wave penetration position) and 10.8 mm (secondary wave penetration position) by using self-focusing phased array probe and Phascan phased array detector. Scanning image can help determining whether the weld penetration is qualified.

Website: en.cndoppler.com

 
Visit: Doppler Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd

Feedback: ()

