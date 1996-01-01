PAUT Solution for Small Diameter Pipe Welds

NEWS

This PAUT testing system includes PA flaw detector SyncScan 2, low‐profile crawler LPS‐01/ 02, PA probes with wedges, and special software for testing small diameter pipe, with OD ranging from 20.32‐114.3mm (0.84‐4.5 inch).

Slim crawler, tiny PA probes and wedges perform a 360° scan for pipes with a small clearance.

Superior Features:

Slim Design: Enable to inspect pipes that have limited accessibility.

Easy Installed: Simple buckle design to easily buckle up and unbuckle the links for different pipe diameters. No need to disassemble the whole scanner.

Steady: Crawler can provide stable and constant pressure around the pipe full circumference.

Efficiency: Support up to two PA probes to cover the whole welds at one time.

Precision: Smooth‐rolling encoded movement to enable precise data acquisition and measurement.

Secure: Waterproof, rust‐free, and CE‐compliant.

More info, please visit www.siui.com www.siui.com or email to siui@siui.com.