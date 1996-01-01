PAUT Solution for Small Diameter Pipe Welds

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
- since 1996 -
|NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
|NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
|NEWS
PAUT Solution for Small Diameter Pipe WeldsSIUI (Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co.,Ltd.)13, Shantou, China
This PAUT testing system includes PA flaw detector SyncScan 2, low‐profile crawler LPS‐01/ 02, PA probes with wedges, and special software for testing small diameter pipe, with OD ranging from 20.32‐114.3mm (0.84‐4.5 inch).
Slim crawler, tiny PA probes and wedges perform a 360° scan for pipes with a small clearance.
Superior Features:
More info, please visit www.siui.com www.siui.com or email to siui@siui.com.
Visit: SIUI (Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co.,Ltd.)
Feedback: ()
Share: