NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

PAUT Solution for Small Diameter Pipe Welds

SIUI (Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co.,Ltd.)13, Shantou, China

This PAUT testing system includes PA flaw detector SyncScan 2, low‐profile crawler LPS‐01/ 02, PA probes with wedges, and special software for testing small diameter pipe, with OD ranging from 20.32‐114.3mm (0.84‐4.5 inch).

Slim crawler, tiny PA probes and wedges perform a 360° scan for pipes with a small clearance.

Superior Features:

  • Slim Design: Enable to inspect pipes that have limited accessibility.
  • Easy Installed: Simple buckle design to easily buckle up and unbuckle the links for different pipe diameters. No need to disassemble the whole scanner.
  • Steady: Crawler can provide stable and constant pressure around the pipe full circumference.
  • Efficiency: Support up to two PA probes to cover the whole welds at one time.
  • Precision: Smooth‐rolling encoded movement to enable precise data acquisition and measurement.
  • Secure: Waterproof, rust‐free, and CE‐compliant.

More info, please visit www.siui.com www.siui.com or email to siui@siui.com.

 
Visit: SIUI (Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co.,Ltd.)

Feedback:

